NFON Aktie [Valor: 41535368 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52]
30.03.2023 10:47:52

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS, buy

NFON
6.06 EUR -9.28%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2023 / 10:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Active Ownership Fund SICAV-FIS SCS

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Schuhbauer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Amendment
Place of transaction was outside a trading venue

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.54 EUR 2137762.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.54 EUR 2137762.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/03/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


30.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Machtlfinger Straße 7
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




82129  30.03.2023 CET/CEST



