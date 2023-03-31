SMI 11'106 0.7%  SPI 14'547 0.7%  Dow 33'109 0.8%  DAX 15'629 0.7%  Euro 0.9929 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.7%  Gold 1'970 -0.4%  Bitcoin 25'904 1.2%  Dollar 0.9145 0.1%  Öl 79.7 0.7% 
31.03.2023 20:30:48

EQS-DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Patrick Langlois, buy

Newron Pharmaceuticals
5.72 EUR 0.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patrick
Last name(s): Langlois

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI
8156002F8C11F80A9740 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
41860.00 CHF 7000.00 CHF

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
41860.0000 CHF 7000.0000 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com


82225  31.03.2023 CET/CEST



