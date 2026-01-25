net digital Aktie 35045378 / DE000A2BPK34
25.01.2026 16:24:23
EQS-DD: net digital AG: KAVI Beteiligungen UG, sell
net digital
17.60 EUR -2.22%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
25.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|net digital AG
|Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
|40547 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.net-digital.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102966 25.01.2026 CET/CEST
