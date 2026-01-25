Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
net digital Aktie 35045378 / DE000A2BPK34

25.01.2026 16:24:23

EQS-DD: net digital AG: KAVI Beteiligungen UG, sell

net digital
17.60 EUR -2.22%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.01.2026 / 16:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KAVI Beteiligungen UG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Theodor
Last name(s): Niehues
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
net digital AG

b) LEI
391200CTSVFF9EHN8Y59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Sell of shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
17.90 EUR 537,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.90 EUR 537,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/01/2026; UTC+8:30

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: net digital AG
Niederkasseler Lohweg 175
40547 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.net-digital.com



 
