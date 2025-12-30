Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.0%  SPI 18’179 0.0%  Dow 48’462 -0.5%  DAX 24’420 0.3%  Euro 0.9283 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’779 0.5%  Gold 4’379 1.1%  Bitcoin 69’306 0.8%  Dollar 0.7882 -0.1%  Öl 62.3 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Alphabet A29798540Novartis1200526
Top News
So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Neo von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
So hätte sich ein Ripple-Investment von vor 3 Jahren ausgezahlt
Monero: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Palantir-Aktie im Fokus: Zwischen KI-Hype und allgemeiner Tech-Schwäche
NVIDIA-Aktie tiefer: Intel-Investment im Milliardenwert nun abgeschlossen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Nagarro Aktie 58853740 / DE000A3H2200

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.12.2025 11:01:12

EQS-DD: Nagarro SE: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH, Interest protecting orders to sell up to 40,000 shares in total in the period from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026

Nagarro
76.25 EUR -0.52%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.12.2025 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Lantano Beteiligungen GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Carl Georg
Last name(s): Dürschmidt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nagarro SE

b) LEI
9845008396BA67DA9B37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3H2200

b) Nature of the transaction
Interest protecting orders to sell up to 40,000 shares in total in the period from December 22, 2025, to January 20, 2026

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Nagarro SE
Baierbrunner Strasse 15
81379 München
Germany
Internet: www.nagarro.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102672  30.12.2025 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Nagarro SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?