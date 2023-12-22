Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
22.12.2023 09:20:54

EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Cedric
Last name(s): Balzar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
mVISE AG

b) LEI
391200K3F40VTYFY3054 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204589

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
0.740 EUR 1443.00 EUR
0.770 EUR 2310.00 EUR
0.800 EUR 2000.00 EUR
0.820 EUR 2460.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.7859 EUR 8213.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.mvise.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




88269  22.12.2023 CET/CEST



