|
22.12.2023 08:15:47
EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mVISE AG
|Stadttor 1
|40219 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mvise.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
88263 22.12.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu mVISE AG
|
08:20
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:20
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:18
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:18
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:15
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy (EQS Group)
|
08:15
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:13
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:13
|EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy (EQS Group)
Analysen zu mVISE AG
Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV
Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2023.
Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|21.12.23
|Schroders: Peak rates? Options for investors
|14.12.23
|Schroders: Schroders Economics Lens Q4 2023
|13.12.23
|Schroders: Is China’s power sector on track to meet decarbonisation goals?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI startet leichter -- DAX anfänglich stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt geht es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, während der deutschen Leitindex auf der Stelle tritt. In Asien finden die Märkte am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}