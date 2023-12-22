Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
mVISE Aktie [Valor: 2377455 / ISIN: DE0006204589]
22.12.2023 08:15:47

EQS-DD: mVISE AG: Cedric Balzar, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2023 / 09:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Cedric
Last name(s): Balzar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
mVISE AG

b) LEI
391200K3F40VTYFY3054 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204589

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.725 EUR 1623.28 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.7250 EUR 1623.2800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stuttgart
MIC: XSTU


22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.mvise.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




88263  22.12.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1802913&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

