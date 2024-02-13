Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Multitude Aktie [Valor: 25787021 / ISIN: FI4000106299]
13.02.2024 15:04:07

EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Mr Mantvydas Stareika, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.02.2024 / 15:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Mr
First name: Mantvydas
Last name(s): Stareika

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Tribe CEO - CapitalBox

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.4935 EUR 8690.4290 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.4935 EUR 8690.4290 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/02/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




89473  13.02.2024 CET/CEST



