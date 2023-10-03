Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'863 0.0%  SPI 14'232 -0.1%  Dow 33'433.3500 -0.2%  DAX 15'251 0.0%  Euro 1 0.4%  EStoxx50 4'143.1 0.1%  Gold 1'825 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'434 0.3%  Dollar 0.9208 0.3%  Öl 90.7 0.2% 
Multitude Aktie [Valor: 25787021 / ISIN: FI4000106299]
03.10.2023 11:00:48

EQS-DD: Multitude SE: Dr. Clemens Krause , buy

Multitude
5.26 CHF 10.93%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Clemens
Last name(s): Krause

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Risk Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Multitude SE

b) LEI
74370078YLPFWHE33716 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: FI4000106299

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
3.3928 EUR 3335.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
3.3928 EUR 3335.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/09/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.10.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Multitude SE
Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
00520 Helsinki
Finland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




86197  03.10.2023 CET/CEST



