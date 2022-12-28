SMI 10'813 -0.2%  SPI 13'822 -0.3%  Dow 32'876 -1.1%  DAX 13'926 -0.5%  Euro 0.9860 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3'809 -0.6%  Gold 1'803 -0.6%  Bitcoin 15'344 -1.2%  Dollar 0.9285 0.0%  Öl 83.1 -2.0% 
Muehlhan Aktie [Valor: 2755899 / ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7]
28.12.2022 21:31:05

EQS-DD: Muehlhan AG: Greverath Investment Verwaltungs- und Erhaltungs GbR, Other (transfer of shares as premium in kind against granting of shares in the context of a capital increase of GIVE ...

Muehlhan
4.04 CHF 41.92%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.12.2022 / 21:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Greverath Investment Verwaltungs- und Erhaltungs GbR

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Andrea Christina Juliana
Last name(s): Brandt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Muehlhan AG

b) LEI
529900C9I6X1XZ169O63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KD0F7

b) Nature of the transaction


Other (transfer of shares as premium in kind against granting of shares in the context of a capital increase of GIVE Capital GmbH)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.5 EUR 11850000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.5 EUR 11850000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


28.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Muehlhan AG
Schlinckstrasse 3
21107 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.muehlhan.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




80143  28.12.2022 CET/CEST



