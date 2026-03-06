Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’137 -1.2%  SPI 18’145 -1.1%  Dow 47’626 -0.7%  DAX 23’649 -0.7%  Euro 0.9047 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’729 -0.9%  Gold 5’118 0.7%  Bitcoin 54’774 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7812 0.0%  Öl 89.0 5.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
DZ BANK: Kaufen-Note für Merck-Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Neue Analyse: UBS AG bewertet Richemont-Aktie mit Buy
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss 2025 wieder im Sinkflug
DroneShield-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch - 4-Dollar-Marke wieder geknackt
Suche...

MTU Aero Engines Aktie 2166689 / DE000A0D9PT0

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

06.03.2026 14:30:33

EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Dr. Johannes Bussmann, buy

MTU Aero Engines
314.54 CHF -0.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.03.2026 / 14:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Johannes
Last name(s): Bussmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MTU Aero Engines AG

b) LEI
529900807L67JY81RD65 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D9PT0

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
348.20 EUR 146,244.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
348.2000 EUR 146,244.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
06/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


06.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MTU Aero Engines AG
Dachauer Strasse 665
80995 München
Germany
Internet: www.mtu.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




103534  06.03.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu MTU Aero Engines AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
25.02.26 MTU Aero Engines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
25.02.26 MTU Aero Engines Hold Warburg Research
25.02.26 MTU Aero Engines Kaufen DZ BANK
25.02.26 MTU Aero Engines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.02.26 MTU Aero Engines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:26 Marktüberblick: Tech-Bounce in Hongkong
09:21 SMI fällt auf 4-Wochen-Tief
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Warten auf neue Signale
05.03.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf BNP Paribas SA, ING Groep NV, Banco Santander SA, UBS Group AG
04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’627.96 19.70 S46BCU
Short 13’930.87 13.57 SN2BBU
Short 14’432.69 8.93 S8MBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’136.90 06.03.2026 14:20:26
Long 12’577.19 18.73 SXTBSU
Long 12’298.56 13.50 SEUBOU
Long 11’723.00 8.96 BXGS2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

Top-Rankings

Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 26/10: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 26/10. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Maxx-Studio / Shutterstock.com
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
In der vergangenen Handelswoche haben wieder zahlreiche Experten zum Einstieg in Aktien geraten. ...
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.