06.03.2026 14:30:33
EQS-DD: MTU Aero Engines AG: Dr. Johannes Bussmann, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
06.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MTU Aero Engines AG
|Dachauer Strasse 665
|80995 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mtu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103534 06.03.2026 CET/CEST
