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Mountain Alliance Aktie 25220719 / DE000A12UK08

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09.04.2026 11:30:12

EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, buy

Mountain Alliance
2.26 EUR 2.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.04.2026 / 11:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Daniel
Last name(s): Wild
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mountain Alliance AG

b) LEI
391200XWTRFJ0JRKK852 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UK08

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.29 EUR 3,444.16 EUR
2.30 EUR 220.80 EUR
2.34 EUR 4,680.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.3180 EUR 8,344.9600 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
07/04/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


09.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mountain Alliance AG
Theresienstrasse 40
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.mountain-alliance.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




104328  09.04.2026 CET/CEST





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