Mountain Alliance Aktie 25220719 / DE000A12UK08
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09.04.2026 11:30:12
EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
09.04.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mountain Alliance AG
|Theresienstrasse 40
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mountain-alliance.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
104328 09.04.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Mountain Alliance AG
|
11:30
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
11:30
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Tiburon Unternehmensaufbau GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Daniel Wild, buy (EQS Group)
|
07.04.26
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Daniel Wild, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Dr. Cornelius Boersch, buy (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-DD: Mountain Alliance AG: Dr. Cornelius Boersch, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG expands Supervisory Board – Neil Neureither becomes new member (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG erweitert Aufsichtsrat – Neil Neureither wird neues Mitglied (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mountain Alliance AG
Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
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https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/