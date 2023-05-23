Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie stabil: US-Kreditkommitee sieht in Credit Suisse-Übernahme durch UBS kein "kreditauslösendes Konkursereignis"
Ex-Coinbase-Manager zu zwei Jahren Gefängnis verurteilt: US-Behörden gehen gegen Krypto-Insiderhandel vor
Meta-Aktie höher: Facebook-Konzern Meta trennt sich erfolgreich von Clip-Plattform Giphy
BGH-Entscheidung: Google muss Artikel nur bei Nachweis von Falschangaben löschen - Google-Aktie leichter
HSBC-Aktie tiefer: HSBC wird von SVB-Eigentümer verklagt
MorphoSys Aktie [Valor: 944497 / ISIN: DE0006632003]
23.05.2023 16:00:48

EQS-DD: MorphoSys AG: Dr. Marc Cluzel, buy

MorphoSys
21.23 CHF 73.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Marc
Last name(s): Cluzel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MorphoSys AG

b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006632003

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
22.67 EUR 22670.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
22.67 EUR 22670.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


23.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MorphoSys AG
Semmelweisstr. 7
82152 Planegg
Germany
Internet: www.morphosys.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83321  23.05.2023 CET/CEST



