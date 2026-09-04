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MLP Aktie 340699 / DE0006569908

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04.09.2026 16:05:45

EQS-DD: MLP SE: Jan Frederik Berg, buy

MLP
8.43 CHF 0.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.09.2026 / 16:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jan Frederik
Last name(s): Berg

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MLP SE

b) LEI
529900M25NF9TALIWQ20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006569908

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.01 EUR 7,892.76 EUR
9.02 EUR 5,628.48 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
9.01416 EUR 13,521.24 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/09/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


04.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: MLP SE
Alte Heerstrasse 40
69168 Wiesloch
Germany
Internet: www.mlp-se.de
LEI Code: 529900M25NF9TALIWQ20



 
End of News EQS News Service




106930  04.09.2026 CET/CEST





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