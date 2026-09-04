MLP Aktie 340699 / DE0006569908
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04.09.2026 16:05:45
EQS-DD: MLP SE: Jan Frederik Berg, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
04.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MLP SE
|Alte Heerstrasse 40
|69168 Wiesloch
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mlp-se.de
|LEI Code:
|529900M25NF9TALIWQ20
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106930 04.09.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat
Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu MLP SE
|
16:05
|EQS-DD: MLP SE: Jan Frederik Berg, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:05
|EQS-DD: MLP SE: Jan Frederik Berg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|Analysten sehen bei MLP SE-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
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27.08.26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.ch)
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26.08.26
|Zuversicht in Frankfurt: Börsianer lassen SDAX schlussendlich steigen (finanzen.ch)
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26.08.26
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.ch)
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26.08.26
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Mittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.ch)
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21.08.26
|Handel in Frankfurt: Schlussendlich Pluszeichen im SDAX (finanzen.ch)