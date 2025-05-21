|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
21.05.2025 07:10:58
EQS-DD: Mister Spex SE: Tobias Krauss, buy
Mister Spex
1.36 EUR -5.56%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Mister Spex SE
|Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
|10249 Berlin
|Germany
|www.misterspex.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
98782 21.05.2025 CET/CEST
