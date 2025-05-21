Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.05.2025 07:10:58

EQS-DD: Mister Spex SE: Tobias Krauss, buy

Mister Spex
1.36 EUR -5.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.05.2025 / 07:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Tobias
Last name(s): Krauss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mister Spex SE

b) LEI
391200SBGUML8UFGNW39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3CSAE2

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.4697 EUR 102,879 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.4697 EUR 102,879.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Mister Spex SE
Hermann-Blankenstein-Straße 24
10249 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.misterspex.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




98782  21.05.2025 CET/CEST