EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: 888 RealeState GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



08.10.2024 / 18:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: 888 RealeState GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralf Last name(s): Selke Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MHP Hotel AG

b) LEI

529900KYBHHI9AVDB924

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A3E5C24





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



1.1700 EUR 2953.08 EUR



1.1300 EUR 2797.88 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



1.1502 EUR 5750.96 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

04/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





