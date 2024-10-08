|
08.10.2024 18:48:17
EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: 888 RealeState GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
08.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MHP Hotel AG
|Maximiliansplatz 12b
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mhphotels.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
94671 08.10.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu MHP Hotel
Analysen zu MHP Hotel
3 neue Aktien 📈 im BX Musterportfolio: Motorola Solutions, Parker-Hannifin Corp. & Allison Transmission Holdings – mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Motorola Solutions
NEU✅ Parker-Hannifin Corp
NEU✅ Allison Transmission Holdings
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Adobe
❌ Ferrari N.V
❌ Novo Nordisk
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI beendet Handel fester -- DAX schliesst schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich - Hang Seng bricht ein
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte im Dienstagshandel um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt nachgab. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Dienstag leichte Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Handelsplätze wiesen am Dienstag unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}