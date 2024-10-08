Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
MHP Hotel Aktie [Valor: 113213275 / ISIN: DE000A3E5C24]
08.10.2024 18:48:17

EQS-DD: MHP Hotel AG: 888 RealeState GmbH, buy

MHP Hotel
1.23 EUR 6.96%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

08.10.2024 / 18:47 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name and legal form: 888 RealeState GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Selke
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

MHP Hotel AG

529900KYBHHI9AVDB924 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3E5C24

Acquisition

Price(s) Volume(s)
1.1700 EUR 2953.08 EUR
1.1300 EUR 2797.88 EUR

Price Aggregated volume
1.1502 EUR 5750.96 EUR

04/10/2024; UTC+2

Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


08.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: MHP Hotel AG
Maximiliansplatz 12b
80333 München
Germany
End of News EQS News Service




94671  08.10.2024 CET/CEST



