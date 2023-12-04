Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
04.12.2023 14:47:47

EQS-DD: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE: Global PE Invest GmbH, buy

MGI - Media and Games Invest
0.86 EUR -2.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.12.2023 / 14:46 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Global PE Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Paul
Last name(s): Echt
Position: Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MGI - Media and Games Invest SE

b) LEI
391200UIIWMXRLGARB95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: SE0018538068

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.941296 EUR 141194.44 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.9413 EUR 141194.4400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


04.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: MGI - Media and Games Invest SE
c/o Match2One AB, Stureplan 6
114 35 Stockholm
Sweden
Internet: www.mgi-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87715  04.12.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1788821&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

