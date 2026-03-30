Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’674 0.8%  SPI 17’678 0.7%  Dow 45’580 0.9%  DAX 22’494 0.9%  Euro 0.9164 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’526 0.4%  Gold 4’546 1.2%  Bitcoin 53’939 2.2%  Dollar 0.8000 0.1%  Öl 112.3 -2.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Starke Bewegung bei Biotech-Aktien: Studiendaten führen zu Kursausschlägen bei BioNTech, Viridium und Connect Biopharma
Stellantis und Palantir verlängern Partnerschaft - Aktien reagieren gelassen
Ölaktien im Aufwind: Geopolitische Risiken treiben Shell, BP, Chevron, Exxon & Co.
Suche...

Muehl Product & Service Aktie 51905557 / DE000A254203

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.03.2026 17:31:21

EQS-DD: Meta Wolf AG: CRAR Hermione GmbH, Granting of 26,200 subscription rights as part of a capital increase

Muehl Product & Service
2.70 EUR 3.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.03.2026 / 17:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: CRAR Hermione GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Matthias
Last name(s): Rumpelhardt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Meta Wolf AG

b) LEI
391200XVGFRTWOC6XX47 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A41YE23

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 26,200 subscription rights as part of a capital increase

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Meta Wolf AG
Bahnhofstrasse 15
99448 Kranichfeld
Germany
Internet: https://metawolf.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




104026  30.03.2026 CET/CEST





Nachrichten zu Muehl Product & Service AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzung

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten