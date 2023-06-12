Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Mensch und Maschine Software Aktie [Valor: 664473 / ISIN: DE0006580806]
12.06.2023 09:17:49

EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Heike Lies, Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend

Mensch und Maschine Software
49.02 CHF 5.54%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Heike
Last name(s): Lies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI
391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
51.11 EUR 38536.94 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
51.11 EUR 38536.94 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
09/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


12.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Internet: www.mum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




83759  12.06.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1654093&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

