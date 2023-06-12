EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Heike Lies, Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



12.06.2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Heike Last name(s): Lies





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI

391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0006580806





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



51.11 EUR 38536.94 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



51.11 EUR 38536.94 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

09/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





