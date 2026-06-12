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Mensch und Maschine Software Aktie 664473 / DE0006580806

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12.06.2026 11:28:45

EQS-DD: Mensch und Maschine Software SE: Adi Drotleff, Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend

Mensch und Maschine Software
33.13 CHF 2.28%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12.06.2026 / 11:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Adi
Last name(s): Drotleff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Mensch und Maschine Software SE

b) LEI
391200KPS0L1YQ88JY41 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006580806

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares through the transfer of dividend rights in connection with the share dividend

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
36.43 EUR 13,682,597.98 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
36.4300 EUR 13,682,597.9800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


12.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Internet: www.mum.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105496  12.06.2026 CET/CEST





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