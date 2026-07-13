MBB Aktie 2543021 / DE000A0ETBQ4
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
13.07.2026 18:21:44
EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MBB SE
|Kurfürstendamm 188
|10707 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.mbb.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
106034 13.07.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung
Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu MBB SE
|
18:21
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy (EQS Group)
|
18:21
|EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.07.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.ch)
|
02.07.26
|Schwacher Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start schwächer (finanzen.ch)
|
25.06.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.ch)
|
25.06.26
|Börse Frankfurt in Rot: So entwickelt sich der SDAX am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.ch)
|
25.06.26
|XETRA-Handel SDAX beginnt die Donnerstagssitzung im Minus (finanzen.ch)
|
23.06.26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: SDAX präsentiert sich am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)