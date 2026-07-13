Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’266 0.2%  SPI 20’065 0.2%  Dow 52’381 -0.5%  DAX 25’114 0.2%  Euro 0.9262 0.4%  EStoxx50 6’271 0.0%  Gold 3’993 -2.9%  Bitcoin 50’605 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8128 0.5%  Öl 79.9 5.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Ericsson verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Wenn Mean Reversion versagt: Die Risiken des Pairs Tradings
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Etwas weniger Passagieraufkommen im Juni
Zwischen Euphorie und Skepsis: Siemens Energy-Aktie spaltet die Analystenzunft
Auftrag aus Grossbritannien für Rheinmetall: Aktie gibt dennoch etwas nach
Suche...

MBB Aktie 2543021 / DE000A0ETBQ4

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

13.07.2026 18:21:44

EQS-DD: MBB SE: MBB Capital Management GmbH , buy

MBB
152.26 CHF 2.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.07.2026 / 18:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: MBB Capital Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christof
Last name(s): Nesemeier
Position: Executive Chairman

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MBB SE

b) LEI
967600M9R4EFYLPNWR50 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0ETBQ4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
165.40 EUR 13,232.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 23,515.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 4,968.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 12,916.80 EUR
165.60 EUR 16,560.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 9,936.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 1,656.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 2,815.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 2,815.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 6,955.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 2,649.60 EUR
165.60 EUR 9,439.20 EUR
165.60 EUR 81,144.00 EUR
165.60 EUR 32,623.20 EUR
165.80 EUR 3,316.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 3,320.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 6,474.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 19,256.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 1,162.00 EUR
166.00 EUR 4,980.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 4,872.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,360.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,688.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 19,488.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 504.00 EUR
168.20 EUR 1,513.80 EUR
168.20 EUR 7,064.40 EUR
168.40 EUR 9,093.60 EUR
168.60 EUR 15,511.20 EUR
168.80 EUR 6,245.60 EUR
169.00 EUR 7,943.00 EUR
169.00 EUR 51,207.00 EUR
167.80 EUR 22,820.80 EUR
167.80 EUR 7,383.20 EUR
168.00 EUR 11,760.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 6,216.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,360.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 22,344.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,360.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 17,304.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 1,344.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,864.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 3,192.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 6,048.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 4,032.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 4,200.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 1,848.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 6,888.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 42,000.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,184.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,184.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 24,528.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,688.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 7,224.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 5,544.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 2,016.00 EUR
168.00 EUR 504.00 EUR
167.60 EUR 149,666.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
167.1976 EUR 753,727.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


13.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MBB SE
Kurfürstendamm 188
10707 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.mbb.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




106034  13.07.2026 CET/CEST





In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu MBB SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten