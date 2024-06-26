EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



26.06.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST

a) Name: CAMA-Privatstiftung, FN 84140k



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Johannes Goess-Saurau is a Supervisory Board member of the issuer and co-founder of CAMA-Privatstiftung, which is the buyer of 8,600 shares of the issuer. Of these, 2,300 shares are attributable to the aforementioned person.

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name:

b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares

Identification code: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

75.00 EUR 2,300 Units

d) Aggregated Information:

Price Aggregated Volume

172,500 EUR 2,300 Units

e) Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024

