Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’016 -0.6%  SPI 15’948 -0.6%  Dow 39’170 0.2%  DAX 18’155 -0.1%  Euro 0.9592 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’916 -0.4%  Gold 2’301 -0.8%  Bitcoin 54’645 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8973 0.3%  Öl 85.3 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Novo Nordisk129508879DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Kuros32581411
Top News
UniCredit-Aktie: Russisches Gericht verhängt millionenschweren Schadensersatz gegen UniCredit
NVIDIA: Ein Blick auf die phänomenale Kursrally über die Jahre
Ausblick: Micron Technology gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher
Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 stärker
S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500-Anleger greifen zu
Suche...
ZERO Depot
Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktie [Valor: 218214 / ISIN: AT0000938204]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.06.2024 19:00:28

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

finanzen.net zero Mayr-Melnhof Karton-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Mayr-Melnhof Karton
110.19 CHF -24.24%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: CAMA-Privatstiftung, FN 84140k

2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Alexander Leeb, husband of Veronika Leeb, is Supervisory Board member of the issuer; Veronika Leeb is a co-founder of CAMA-Privatstiftung, which is the buyer of 8,600 shares of the issuer. Of these, 2,300 shares are attributable to Veronika Leeb. 
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, FN 81906a
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM8061

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
    Identification code: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s)                Volume(s)
75.00 EUR             2,300 Units
d) Aggregated Information:
Price                     Aggregated Volume
172,500 EUR         2,300 Units
e) Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

26.06.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




92699  26.06.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1933831&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Schwache Performance in Wien: ATX Prime beendet die Sitzung mit Verlusten Kursentwicklung So performte der ATX Prime am dritten Tag der Woche schlussendlich.
19:00
 EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
19:00
 EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen (EQS Group)
19:00
 EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
19:00
 EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen (EQS Group)
19:00
 EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (EQS Group)
19:00
 EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen (EQS Group)
17:58
 Börse Wien in Rot: ATX präsentiert sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels schwächer (finanzen.ch)
15:58
 Verluste in Wien: ATX Prime fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.ch)
mehr Nachrichten