20.06.2024 18:50:29

EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, sell

M1 Kliniken
20.00 EUR -1.48%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.06.2024 / 18:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Attila
Last name(s): Strauss

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
M1 Kliniken AG

b) LEI
529900W697S31A26WT02 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0STSQ8

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
21.20 EUR 12190000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.2000 EUR 12190000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


20.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: M1 Kliniken AG
Grünauer Straße 5
12557 Berlin
Germany
Internet: https://www.m1-kliniken.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




92571  20.06.2024 CET/CEST



