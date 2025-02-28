Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LION E-Mobility Aktie [Valor: 56088827 / ISIN: CH0560888270]
28.02.2025 16:31:20

EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.02.2025 / 16:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ian
Last name(s): Mukherjee

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the Board of Directors

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI
391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0560888270

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.45 EUR 15329.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.45 EUR 15329.40 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/02/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra - Freiverkehr
MIC: XETB


28.02.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




97219  28.02.2025 CET/CEST



