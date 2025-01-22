Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LION E-Mobility Aktie [Valor: 56088827 / ISIN: CH0560888270]
EQS-DD: LION E-Mobility AG: Ian Mukherjee, Allocation as part of a capital increase: transaction within the meaning of Article 10(2)(g) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522; ...

LION E-Mobility
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.01.2025 / 15:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Ian
Last name(s): Mukherjee

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Board Member

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LION E-Mobility AG

b) LEI
391200APPWFDYDGV1M54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: CH0560888270

b) Nature of the transaction


Allocation as part of a capital increase: transaction within the meaning of Article 10(2)(g) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522; specifically: capital increase due to partial conversion of a convertible loan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.629 EUR 1887000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.629 EUR 1887000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/01/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


22.01.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LION E-Mobility AG
Chamerstrasse 172
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: www.lionemobility.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




96581  22.01.2025 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072869&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

