Lenzing Aktie [Valor: 428654 / ISIN: AT0000644505]
17.03.2022 13:32:44

EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english

Lenzing
92.99 CHF -19.29%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.03.2022 / 13:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Daniela
Last name(s): Födinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Lenzing AG

b) LEI
529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000604555

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
91.00 EUR 110.00 Units

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
91.0000 EUR 110.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
15/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Vienna Stock Exchange
MIC: XWBO


17.03.2022















Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




73585  17.03.2022 



