EQS-DD: Lenzing AG english



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.03.2022 / 13:31

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Daniela Last name(s): Födinger





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Lenzing AG

b) LEI

529900BKFJBI0QRDJH63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: AT0000604555





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



91.00 EUR 110.00 Units





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



91.0000 EUR 110.0000 Units





e) Date of the transaction

15/03/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Vienna Stock Exchange MIC: XWBO





a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

Anzeige Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in % Moderna Inc. 115385101 49.00 % 18.00 % Tesla Inc. 115385102 55.00 % 16.50 % Daimler / Volkswagen (Vz) 115385103 50.00 % 10.00 % 17.03.2022





