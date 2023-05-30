Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LEG Immobilien Aktie [Valor: 20516489 / ISIN: DE000LEG1110]
30.05.2023 14:07:01

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Michael Zimmer, buy

LEG Immobilien
46.94 CHF -5.86%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.05.2023 / 14:06 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Zimmer

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
48.4091853 EUR 198477.66 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
48.4091853 EUR 198477.66 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


30.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




83475  30.05.2023 CET/CEST



