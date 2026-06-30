LEG Immobilien Aktie 20516489 / DE000LEG1110
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30.06.2026 13:13:02
EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, Purchase of 771 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2025.
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstrasse 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105842 30.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Nike: In der Abseitsfalle
Kommende Woche präsentiert der weltgrösste Sportartikelkonzern Quartals- und Jahreszahlen. Zwar sprechen die Erfolge der von Nike an der Fussball-WM ausgestatteten Mannschaften dafür, dass der Branchenriese optimistische Töne anschlägt. Der Dow Jones Titel droht dennoch nach unten auszubrechen.Weiterlesen!