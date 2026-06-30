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LEG Immobilien Aktie 20516489 / DE000LEG1110

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30.06.2026 13:13:02

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, Purchase of 771 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2025.

LEG Immobilien
51.63 CHF 1.63%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.06.2026 / 13:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Wiegel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 771 shares through exercise of subscription rights in connection with the scrip dividend for fiscal year 2025.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
49.348 EUR 38,047.308 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
49.3480 EUR 38,047.3080 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstrasse 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105842  30.06.2026 CET/CEST





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