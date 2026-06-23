LEG Immobilien Aktie 20516489 / DE000LEG1110
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23.06.2026 11:47:41
EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstrasse 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105706 23.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Palantir: KI-Star mit deutlichen Rissen
Der Datenanalysespezialist wächst in den USA rasant und hob zuletzt die Prognose an. Doch an der Börse zählen derzeit andere Fakten: Europa sucht den Ausstieg, die Bewertung ist hoch und prominente Short-Seller erhöhen den Druck.Weiterlesen!