LEG Immobilien Aktie 20516489 / DE000LEG1110
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
19.03.2026 18:30:08
EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Kathrin Köhling, buy
LEG Immobilien
51.79 CHF -7.32%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
19.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstrasse 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
103836 19.03.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilien
|
18:30
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Kathrin Köhling, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:30
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Kathrin Köhling, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17:58
|Schwacher Handel: MDAX bricht zum Handelsende ein (finanzen.ch)
|
15:58
|Schwacher Handel: MDAX implodiert nachmittags (finanzen.ch)
|
18.03.26
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Michael Zimmer, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18.03.26
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Michael Zimmer, buy (EQS Group)
|
17.03.26
|EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
16.03.26
|EQS-PVR: LEG Immobilien SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)