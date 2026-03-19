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LEG Immobilien Aktie 20516489 / DE000LEG1110

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19.03.2026 18:30:08

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Kathrin Köhling, buy

LEG Immobilien
51.79 CHF -7.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.03.2026 / 18:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Kathrin
Last name(s): Köhling

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
57.35 EUR 28,675.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
57.3500 EUR 28,675.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/03/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


19.03.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstrasse 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103836  19.03.2026 CET/CEST





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