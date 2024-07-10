Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’126 0.7%  SPI 16’135 0.6%  Dow 39’337 0.1%  DAX 18’378 0.8%  Euro 0.9738 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’949 0.9%  Gold 2’376 0.5%  Bitcoin 51’771 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8994 0.2%  Öl 85.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Adecco1213860Lonza1384101Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171DocMorris4261528
Top News
HSBC-Aktie in Rot: HSBC stellt Investmentbanking-Sparte neu auf
Oracle-Aktie nach Kursknick wieder etwas stärker: Keine Kooperation mit Elon Musks KI-Unternehmen xAI
Börsenwert über 3,5 Billionen Dollar: Apple-Aktie dank Kurszuwächsen wieder wertvoller als NVIDIA oder Microsoft
Erfolgsserie bei Tesla reisst ab: Aktie seit Tagen im Aufschwung - Kann Elon Musk liefern?
NVIDIA-Aktie legt nach positiver Analystenstimme weiter zu
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot
learnd Aktie [Valor: 114379547 / ISIN: LU2358378979]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.07.2024 17:00:24

EQS-DD: learnd SE: Stefan Spang, buy

finanzen.net zero learnd-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

learnd
9.70 EUR -9.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.07.2024 / 17:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Spang

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
learnd SE

b) LEI
391200CLINOY60KP3T33 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: LU2358378979

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.00 EUR 500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.0000 EUR 500000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


10.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: learnd SE
5, Heienhaff
1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/



 
End of News EQS News Service




92893  10.07.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1943615&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu learnd SE Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten