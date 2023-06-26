Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
26.06.2023 14:11:50

EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Pontzen, buy

LANXESS
26.60 CHF 2.38%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.06.2023 / 14:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Pontzen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900PTLRE72EMYIJ77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005470405

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
27.25 EUR 64855.00 EUR
27.21 EUR 10067.70 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
27.2446 EUR 74922.7000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


26.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
Kennedyplatz 1
50569 Cologne
Germany
Internet: www.lanxess.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




84135  26.06.2023 CET/CEST



84135  26.06.2023 CET/CEST

