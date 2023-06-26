|
26.06.2023 14:11:50
EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Pontzen, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
|Kennedyplatz 1
|50569 Cologne
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.lanxess.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
84135 26.06.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu LANXESS AG
|
14:11
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Pontzen, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:11
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Michael Pontzen, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
14:05
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Zachert, buy (EQS Group)
|
14:05
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Zachert, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13:59
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Anno Borkowsky, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:59
|EQS-DD: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Anno Borkowsky, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
24.06.23
|EQS-PVR: LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
23.06.23
|LANXESS-Aktie unter Druck: Moody's senkt Ausblick für LANXESS auf negativ (Dow Jones)