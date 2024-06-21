|
21.06.2024 08:20:34
EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
21.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LAIQON AG
|An der Alster 42
|20099 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://laiqon.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92595 21.06.2024 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu LAIQON AG
|
08:20
|EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
08:20
|EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
17.06.24
|LAIQON gewinnt Gold beim German Brand Award 2024 (EQS Group)
|
13.06.24
|EQS-News: LAIQON AG: Wandlung WSV 2020/24 erfolgreich beendet (EQS Group)
|
12.06.24
|EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Achim Plate, Erwerb durch Ausübung von Wandlungsrechten im Rahmen der Wandelschuldverschreibung 2020/24 (EQS Group)
|
12.06.24
|EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH, Erwerb durch Ausübung von Wandlungsrechten im Rahmen der Wandelschuldverschreibung 2020/24 (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Achim Plate, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
31.05.24
|EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Achim Plate, Kauf (EQS Group)
Analysen zu LAIQON AG
Welche Aktien profitieren von der EM? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
ber die Europameisterschaft 2024 in Deutschland. Welche Aktien profitieren von Sportereignissen? Welchen Branchen sind besonders interessant, u.a mit
🔎 Adidas
🔎 Nike
🔎 Accor
🔎 AirBnB
🔎 JCDecaux
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI freundlich erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Märkte in Rot
Der heimische Markt dürfte am Freitag zulegen, während der deutsche Leitindex auf der Stelle tritt. An den Börsen in Fernost geht es zum Wochenschluss nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}