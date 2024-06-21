Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’128 0.6%  SPI 16’118 0.6%  Dow 39’135 0.8%  DAX 18’254 1.0%  Euro 0.9554 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’948 1.3%  Gold 2’359 0.0%  Bitcoin 57’621 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8920 0.1%  Öl 85.6 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758NVIDIA994529Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Kuros32581411Molecular Partners25637909Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
In diesen Fällen macht es für Unternehmen Sinn, über eine PIPE-Transaktion an die Börse zu gehen
Singapur im Fokus: World Gold Council sieht Zukunft als Goldhandels-Hub
Intel-Aktie legt zu: Führungswechsel bei Intel Deutschland
Darum legt der Euro zu Dollar und Franken leicht zu
Geberit-Aktie: Aktienrückkaufprogramm abgeschlossen
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen

LAIQON Aktie [Valor: 25479515 / ISIN: DE000A12UP29]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.06.2024 08:20:34

EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH, buy

finanzen.net zero LAIQON-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

LAIQON
7.71 CHF 42.25%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2024 / 08:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Plate Verwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LAIQON AG

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.25 EUR 281250.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.25 EUR 281250.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


21.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LAIQON AG
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://laiqon.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




92595  21.06.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930173&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu LAIQON AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LAIQON AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Welche Aktien profitieren von der EM? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

ber die Europameisterschaft 2024 in Deutschland. Welche Aktien profitieren von Sportereignissen? Welchen Branchen sind besonders interessant, u.a mit

🔎 Adidas
🔎 Nike
🔎 Accor
🔎 AirBnB
🔎 JCDecaux

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Welche Aktien profitieren von der EM? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:10 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Starker Aufwärtstag
20.06.24 Welche Aktien profitieren von der EM? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
20.06.24 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf DocMorris AG
20.06.24 Is Nat Gas Seasonality Changing?
20.06.24 SMI tritt vor SNB-Zinsentscheidung auf der Stelle
20.06.24 Marktüberblick: Kursrutsch bei SMA Solar und Sartorius
19.06.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
18.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Barry Callebaut, Logitech, Lonza
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’576.20 19.17 UBS07U
Short 12’843.20 13.42 Y7SSMU
Short 13’301.54 8.91 SSWMCU
SMI-Kurs: 12’128.16 20.06.2024 17:30:28
Long 11’565.97 19.17 UBSL2U
Long 11’300.27 13.57 YHUBSU
Long 10’825.72 8.85 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LAIQON AG 7.71 42.25% LAIQON AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SNB senkt Leitzins auf 1,25 Prozent
Darum gibt der Euro zum US-Dollar nach - Franken unter Druck
Euro gibt Gewinne ab - auch Franken klar tiefer
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger haussiert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Investieren in NVIDIA, AMD, Apple & Co.: Welche KI-Aktie sich lohnen könnte
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA legt am Donnerstagnachmittag zu
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss uneinheitlich -- SMI schliesst leicht im Plus -- DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Aufschlägen -- Asiens Märkte gaben überwiegend leicht nach
BYD drängt mit Kleinstwagen auf den europäischen Markt - Herausforderung für Tesla
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger gewinnt am Mittag kräftig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit