16.08.2025 07:09:03

EQS-DD: KST Beteiligungs AG: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG, buy

KST Beteiligungs
1.07 EUR -5.31%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2025 / 07:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 3,300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.1000 EUR 3,300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: BOERSE FRANKFURT - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: XFRA


16.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: KST Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstasse 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.kst-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




100218  16.08.2025 CET/CEST