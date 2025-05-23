|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
23.05.2025 22:01:22
EQS-DD: KST Beteiligungs AG: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG, buy
KST Beteiligungs
0.92 EUR 0.00%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KST Beteiligungs AG
|Fronäckerstaße 34
|71063 Sindelfingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.kst-ag.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
98900 23.05.2025 CET/CEST
