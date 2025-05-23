Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2025 22:01:22

EQS-DD: KST Beteiligungs AG: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG, buy

KST Beteiligungs
0.92 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2025 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: SM Wirtschaftsberatungs AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
0.91 EUR 3,867.50 EUR
0.91 EUR 682.50 EUR
0.91 EUR 227.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.9100 EUR 4,777.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: KST Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstaße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.kst-ag.de



 
