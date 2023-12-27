Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
KST Beteiligungs Aktie [Valor: 30348957 / ISIN: DE000A161309]
EQS-DD: KST Beteiligungs AG: Martin Schmitt, buy

KST Beteiligungs
0.94 CHF -10.43%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.12.2023 / 17:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Schmitt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
1.12 EUR 39.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
1.1200 EUR 39.2000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
22/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR
MIC: TGAT


27.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: KST Beteiligungs AG
Fronäckerstaße 34
71063 Sindelfingen
Germany
Internet: www.kst-ag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




88351  27.12.2023 CET/CEST



