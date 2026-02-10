EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



10.02.2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Fu-Chuan Last name(s): Chu Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Kontron AG

b) LEI

5299002PSXXMVHB26433

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 22.1 EUR 75,000 Units

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 22.1000 EUR 75,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction

09/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: FRAA - BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET MIC: XFRA

10.02.2026 CET/CEST

