10.02.2026 13:00:09
EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, buy
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
10.02.2026 CET/CEST
|English
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|https://www.kontron.com
103156 10.02.2026 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Kontron
13:00
|EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, buy (EQS Group)
13:00
|EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, Kauf (EQS Group)
12:26
|TecDAX aktuell: TecDAX verbucht am Dienstagmittag Abschläge (finanzen.ch)
09.02.26
|EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
09.02.26
|EQS-PVR: Kontron AG: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
06.02.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX gibt zum Start nach (finanzen.ch)
05.02.26
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX beginnt Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.ch)
05.02.26
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: Zum Start Pluszeichen im TecDAX (finanzen.ch)