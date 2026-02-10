Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.02.2026 13:00:09

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD, buy

Kontron
20.74 CHF 3.83%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.02.2026 / 12:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ENNOCONN INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT CO., LTD

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Fu-Chuan
Last name(s): Chu
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.1 EUR 75,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
22.1000 EUR 75,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
09/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: FRAA - BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XFRA


10.02.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103156  10.02.2026 CET/CEST





