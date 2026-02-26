Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
eToro entdecken

Kontron Aktie 10395864 / AT0000A0E9W5

26.02.2026 07:31:39

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, buy

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.02.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ENNOCONN CORPORATION

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Fu-Chuan
Last name(s): Chu
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
22.878 EUR 884 Units
23.155 EUR 28,410 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.1466 EUR 29,294.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
24/02/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: FRAA - BOERSE FRANKFURT - REGULATED MARKET
MIC: XFRA


26.02.2026 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com



 
103398  26.02.2026 CET/CEST