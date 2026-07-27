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Kontron Aktie 10395864 / AT0000A0E9W5

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27.07.2026 19:30:54

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: ENNOCONN CORPORATION, Acquisition through tender in the mandatory tender offer published by ENNOCONN Corporation on June 29, 2026. This notification relates to the shares ...

Kontron
22.07 CHF 3.91%
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Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.07.2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: ENNOCONN CORPORATION

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Fu-Chuan
Last name(s): Chu
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition through tender in the mandatory tender offer published by ENNOCONN Corporation on June 29, 2026. This notification relates to the shares specified in the notification published today pursuant to Section 23(1), first sentence, No. 1 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (“WpÜG”), published today, excluding those shares for which Directors’ Dealings notifications have already been submitted upon tender. The transaction date specified in this notification refers to the reporting deadline set forth in the WpÜG notification, namely July 23, 2026, at 18:00 CEST.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.5 EUR 3,721 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
23.5000 EUR 3,721.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
23/07/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


27.07.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
LEI Code: 5299002PSXXMVHB26433



 
End of News EQS News Service




106178  27.07.2026 CET/CEST





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