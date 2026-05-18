Knorr-Bremse Aktie 43005909 / DE000KBX1006
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18.05.2026 16:34:39
EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Marc Llistosella, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.05.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Strasse 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|ir.knorr-bremse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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104974 18.05.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Logitech: Die Richtung stimmt
Der Hardwarehersteller hat überzeugende Zahlen vorgelegt und möchte das operative Momentum beibehalten. An der Börse ist Logitech zwar zunächst an einem technischen Widerstand gescheitert - die Chance auf den Ausbruch nach oben ist aber intakt.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse
|
16:34
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Marc Llistosella, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:34
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Marc Llistosella, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:16
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Spies, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16:16
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Spies, buy (EQS Group)
|
16:01
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nicolas Lange, Kauf (EQS Group)
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16:01
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Nicolas Lange, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:03
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Spies, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:03
|EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Spies, buy (EQS Group)