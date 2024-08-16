Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’174 0.2%  SPI 16’184 0.1%  Dow 40’563 1.4%  DAX 18’279 0.5%  Euro 0.9536 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4’832 0.5%  Gold 2’469 0.5%  Bitcoin 50’841 1.2%  Dollar 0.8673 -0.6%  Öl 79.1 -2.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Meyer Burger Technology135706599Kuros32581411Holcim1221405Geberit3017040Bayer10367293Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Raytheon Technologies-Aktie: USA genehmigen Verkauf von Patriot-Raketen an Deutschland
Marktbericht für Rohstoffe: Gaspreis, Goldpreis, Ölpreis & Co. aktuell
Konflikt zwischen Epic und Apple: 'Fortnite' wieder zurück auf iPhones in der EU
mobilezone verliert: Betriebsgewinn im 1. Semester stabil - Umsatz gesteigert
Franken als "sicherer Hafen" gefragt - Kursgewinne laut Experten noch nicht vorbei
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Knorr-Bremse Aktie [Valor: 43005909 / ISIN: DE000KBX1006]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.08.2024 13:10:40

EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, buy

Knorr-Bremse
69.11 CHF 0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2024 / 13:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Claudia
Last name(s): Mayfeld

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




























































































Price(s) Volume(s)
70.95 EUR 6598.35 EUR
71.00 EUR 13703.00 EUR
71.10 EUR 6185.70 EUR
71.05 EUR 4263.00 EUR
71.05 EUR 2202.55 EUR
70.95 EUR 5463.15 EUR
70.95 EUR 6243.60 EUR
70.95 EUR 1986.60 EUR
71.05 EUR 355.25 EUR
71.05 EUR 3410.40 EUR
71.15 EUR 7257.30 EUR
71.10 EUR 6256.80 EUR
71.10 EUR 3910.50 EUR
71.25 EUR 6127.50 EUR
71.20 EUR 3702.40 EUR
71.20 EUR 712.00 EUR
71.20 EUR 2278.40 EUR
71.20 EUR 712.00 EUR
71.20 EUR 3702.40 EUR
71.20 EUR 3702.40 EUR
71.20 EUR 569.60 EUR
71.45 EUR 7788.05 EUR
71.20 EUR 5055.20 EUR
71.20 EUR 1352.80 EUR
71.10 EUR 6825.60 EUR
71.35 EUR 6849.60 EUR
71.65 EUR 7666.55 EUR
71.65 EUR 5445.40 EUR
71.70 EUR 4445.40 EUR
71.70 EUR 932.10 EUR
71.70 EUR 5377.50 EUR
71.70 EUR 2222.70 EUR
71.70 EUR 6381.30 EUR
71.75 EUR 6314.00 EUR
71.75 EUR 6170.50 EUR
71.80 EUR 6174.80 EUR
71.80 EUR 6390.20 EUR
71.70 EUR 7313.40 EUR
71.65 EUR 4012.40 EUR
71.65 EUR 2436.10 EUR
71.75 EUR 12484.50 EUR
71.95 EUR 4604.80 EUR
71.85 EUR 18968.40 EUR
71.45 EUR 6144.70 EUR
71.45 EUR 1429.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.424 EUR 232128 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


16.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




93721  16.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1969825&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu Knorr-Bremse

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten