EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Claudia Mayfeld, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2024 / 13:10 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Claudia Last name(s): Mayfeld





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000KBX1006





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



70.95 EUR 6598.35 EUR



71.00 EUR 13703.00 EUR



71.10 EUR 6185.70 EUR



71.05 EUR 4263.00 EUR



71.05 EUR 2202.55 EUR



70.95 EUR 5463.15 EUR



70.95 EUR 6243.60 EUR



70.95 EUR 1986.60 EUR



71.05 EUR 355.25 EUR



71.05 EUR 3410.40 EUR



71.15 EUR 7257.30 EUR



71.10 EUR 6256.80 EUR



71.10 EUR 3910.50 EUR



71.25 EUR 6127.50 EUR



71.20 EUR 3702.40 EUR



71.20 EUR 712.00 EUR



71.20 EUR 2278.40 EUR



71.20 EUR 712.00 EUR



71.20 EUR 3702.40 EUR



71.20 EUR 3702.40 EUR



71.20 EUR 569.60 EUR



71.45 EUR 7788.05 EUR



71.20 EUR 5055.20 EUR



71.20 EUR 1352.80 EUR



71.10 EUR 6825.60 EUR



71.35 EUR 6849.60 EUR



71.65 EUR 7666.55 EUR



71.65 EUR 5445.40 EUR



71.70 EUR 4445.40 EUR



71.70 EUR 932.10 EUR



71.70 EUR 5377.50 EUR



71.70 EUR 2222.70 EUR



71.70 EUR 6381.30 EUR



71.75 EUR 6314.00 EUR



71.75 EUR 6170.50 EUR



71.80 EUR 6174.80 EUR



71.80 EUR 6390.20 EUR



71.70 EUR 7313.40 EUR



71.65 EUR 4012.40 EUR



71.65 EUR 2436.10 EUR



71.75 EUR 12484.50 EUR



71.95 EUR 4604.80 EUR



71.85 EUR 18968.40 EUR



71.45 EUR 6144.70 EUR



71.45 EUR 1429.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



71.424 EUR 232128 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

14/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





