Knorr-Bremse Aktie [Valor: 43005909 / ISIN: DE000KBX1006]
17.06.2024 12:50:32

EQS-DD: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Bernd Spies, buy

Knorr-Bremse
67.29 CHF 0.79%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2024 / 12:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Bernd
Last name(s): Spies

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000KBX1006

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)






Price(s) Volume(s)
70.45 EUR 69956.85 EUR
69.20 EUR 69684.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
69.82 EUR 139641.25 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Stock Munich
MIC: MUNC


17.06.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




92469  17.06.2024 CET/CEST



