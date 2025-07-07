Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’955 -0.2%  SPI 16’604 0.0%  Dow 44’350 -1.1%  DAX 24’074 1.2%  Euro 0.9342 -0.5%  EStoxx50 5’342 1.0%  Gold 3’326 -0.3%  Bitcoin 86’378 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7979 0.4%  Öl 69.4 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Amrize143013422Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842
Top News
BaFin-Streit beendet: Ethena zieht sich aus EU zurück - USDe bis August zurückgeben
Neue Stahlanlagen bei thyssenkrupp: Aktie mit Rückenwind Richtung 10 Euro
Hashdex - Krypto-IndexETPs für innovative Investoren, seit 2018
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Swissquote-Aktie springt an: Finanzapp Yuh wird ganz übernommen
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.07.2025 18:17:23

EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: UK Media Invest GmbH, buy

Klassik Radio
3.20 EUR -0.62%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

07.07.2025 / 18:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: UK Media Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ulrich R.J.
Last name(s): Kubak
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Klassik Radio AG

b) LEI
391200QMOJSFJ6EVEX54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007857476

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.3733 EUR 59,032.75 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.3733 EUR 59,032.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
03/07/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


07.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Klassik Radio AG
Fuggerstraße 12
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.klassikradio.de/klassik-radio-ag/



 
End of News EQS News Service




99650  07.07.2025 CET/CEST