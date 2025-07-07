|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
07.07.2025 18:17:23
EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: UK Media Invest GmbH, buy
Klassik Radio
3.20 EUR -0.62%
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
07.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klassik Radio AG
|Fuggerstraße 12
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.klassikradio.de/klassik-radio-ag/
|End of News
|EQS News Service
99650 07.07.2025 CET/CEST
