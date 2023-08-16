EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: UK Media Invest GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



16.08.2023 / 15:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: UK Media Invest GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ulrich R.J. Last name(s): Kubak Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Klassik Radio AG

b) LEI

391200QMOJSFJ6EVEX54

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE0007857476





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



4.42 EUR 66300.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



4.4200 EUR 66300.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





