Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'990 0.0%  SPI 14'497 0.0%  Dow 34'946 -1.0%  DAX 15'782 0.1%  Euro 0.9603 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'287 0.0%  Gold 1'901 -0.1%  Bitcoin 25'669 0.2%  Dollar 0.8812 0.3%  Öl 85.1 0.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204On113454047Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Lonza1384101Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864DocMorris4261528Idorsia36346343
Top News
Berkshire Hathaway passt Portfolio von Öl-Aktien an: Diese Werte befanden sich im Q2/2023 im Depot von Warren Buffett
GLKB-Aktie fester: Glarner Kantonalbank und Postfinance beteiligen sich an Credit Exchange
ETF-Sparplan - so finden Anleger kostenlose Sparpläne, die besten Tipps zum ETF-Sparen
Gurit-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Langjähriger CEO Hadorn tritt umgehend zurück - deutlich mehr Umsatz
Alcon-Aktie gibt dennoch ab: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im zweiten Quartal
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Klassik Radio Aktie [Valor: 2015766 / ISIN: DE0007857476]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.08.2023 15:04:08

EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: UK Media Invest GmbH, buy

Klassik Radio
4.98 CHF -15.39%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

16.08.2023 / 15:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: UK Media Invest GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ulrich R.J.
Last name(s): Kubak
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Klassik Radio AG

b) LEI
391200QMOJSFJ6EVEX54 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007857476

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
4.42 EUR 66300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
4.4200 EUR 66300.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/08/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Klassik Radio AG
Fuggerstraße 12
86150 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.klassikradio.de/ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




85235  16.08.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1705109&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Klassik Radio AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten