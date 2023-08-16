|
16.08.2023 15:04:08
EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: UK Media Invest GmbH, buy
Klassik Radio
4.98 CHF -15.39%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
16.08.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klassik Radio AG
|Fuggerstraße 12
|86150 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.klassikradio.de/ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
85235 16.08.2023 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Klassik Radio AG
|
15:04
|EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: UK Media Invest GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
15:04
|EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: UK Media Invest GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.06.23
|EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: Ulrich R.J. Kubak, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.06.23
|EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: Ulrich R.J. Kubak, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.06.23
|EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: Ulrich R.J. Kubak, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
16.06.23
|EQS-DD: Klassik Radio AG: Ulrich R.J. Kubak, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
05.05.23
|EQS-HV: Klassik Radio AG: Bekanntmachung der Einberufung zur Hauptversammlung am 13.06.2023 in Augsburg mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung gemäß §121 AktG (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|EQS-AFR: Klassik Radio AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)