EQS-DD: KAP AG: RB Capital Limited, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



25.06.2025 / 09:47 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Name and legal form: RB Capital Limited

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Roy Last name(s): Bachmann Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

KAP AG

b) LEI

529900PL69Z32D8WH189

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0006208408

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 10.03 EUR 14,943.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 10.03 EUR 14,943.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

19/06/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

25.06.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com





