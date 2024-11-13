EQS-DD: JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, buy

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’680 -0.3%  SPI 15’558 -0.3%  Dow 43’911 -0.9%  DAX 18’998 -0.2%  Euro 0.9374 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’735 -0.2%  Gold 2’613 0.6%  Bitcoin 78’759 1.2%  Dollar 0.8813 -0.1%  Öl 71.8 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526On113454047Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Neutral von UBS AG für Roche-Aktie
Siemens Energy-Analyse: UBS AG verleiht Siemens Energy-Aktie Neutral in jüngster Analyse
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet UBS AG die RWE-Aktie
Ausblick: K+S präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Grand City Properties informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

JENOPTIK Aktie [Valor: 43359082 / ISIN: DE000A2NB601]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.11.2024 14:53:22

EQS-DD: JENOPTIK AG: Dr. Ralf Kuschnereit, buy

JENOPTIK
22.43 CHF -4.95%
Kaufen / Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.11.2024 / 14:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Kuschnereit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JENOPTIK AG

b) LEI
529900P34GDHGXK6VB37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB601

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
21.06 EUR 10530.00 EUR
21.08 EUR 10540.00 EUR
21.26 EUR 116930.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
21.2308 EUR 138000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/11/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: XGAT


13.11.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




95159  13.11.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2029355&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten