JDC Group Aktie 2351305 / DE000A0B9N37
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22.06.2026 11:17:40
EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Dr. Ramona Evens, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstrasse 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105666 22.06.2026 CET/CEST
Trading Signals: Redcare zündet den Befreiungsschlag
Mit einer überraschenden Prognoseanhebung meldet sich die Online-Apotheke eindrucksvoll zurück. Die Aktie springt über wichtige Chartmarken, Analysten sehen neues Potenzial - und das Wachstum gewinnt wieder spürbar an Breite.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu JDC Group AG
|
11:17
|EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Dr. Ramona Evens, buy (EQS Group)
|
11:17
|EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Dr. Ramona Evens, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
19.06.26