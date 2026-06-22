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JDC Group Aktie 2351305 / DE000A0B9N37

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22.06.2026 11:17:40

EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Dr. Ramona Evens, buy

JDC Group
19.72 CHF -0.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.06.2026 / 11:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ramona
Last name(s): Evens

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
20.90 EUR 20,900.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
20.9000 EUR 20,900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: LANG AND SCHWARZ EXCHANGE
MIC: HAMN


22.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstrasse 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




105666  22.06.2026 CET/CEST





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