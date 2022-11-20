EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.11.2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: Aragon Holding GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Ralph Last name(s): Konrad Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JDC Group AG

b) LEI

391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0B9N37





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



15.20 EUR 22800.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



15.2000 EUR 22800.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

16/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





