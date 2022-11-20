SMI 11'045 1.2%  SPI 14'116 1.0%  Dow 33'746 0.6%  DAX 14'432 1.2%  Euro 0.9866 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'925 1.2%  Gold 1'750 -0.6%  Bitcoin 15'889 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9543 0.0%  Öl 87.9 -2.4% 
JDC Group Aktie [Valor: 2351305 / ISIN: DE000A0B9N37]
EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy

JDC Group
14.68 CHF 0.86%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.11.2022 / 18:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Aragon Holding GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralph
Last name(s): Konrad
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
JDC Group AG

b) LEI
391200HVYXFJ2R1BIN92 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
15.20 EUR 22800.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
15.2000 EUR 22800.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
16/11/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


20.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




79451  20.11.2022 CET/CEST



