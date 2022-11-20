|
20.11.2022 18:25:15
EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
20.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
79451 20.11.2022 CET/CEST
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu JDC Group AG
|
18:25
|EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
18:25
|EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Aragon Holding GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18.11.22
|EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
18.11.22
|EQS-DD: JDC Group AG: Grace Beteiligungs GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
18.11.22
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18.11.22
|EQS-CMS: JDC Group AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
14.11.22
|EQS-News: JDC Group AG: JDC wächst trotz inflationsbedingter Kaufzurückhaltung in den ersten neun Monaten 2022 um 12 Prozent (EQS Group)
|
14.11.22
|EQS-News: JDC Group AG: JDC grows 12 percent in first nine months of 2022 despite inflation-driven spending restraint (EQS Group)