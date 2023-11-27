Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.11.2023 10:04:47

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy

init innovation in traffic systems
28.38 CHF -21.29%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.11.2023 / 10:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
30.48 EUR 45723.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
30.48 EUR 45723.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


27.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87569  27.11.2023 CET/CEST



