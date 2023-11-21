Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Auto AG Truck importiert Nutzfahrzeuge von Tesla-Konkurrent BYD in die Schweiz
SPI-Titel Idorsia-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Idorsia-Investment von vor einem Jahr verloren
EURO STOXX 50-Wert AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht
MDAX-Papier Delivery Hero-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Delivery Hero von vor einem Jahr verloren
EURO STOXX 50-Titel Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Ahold Delhaize (Ahold)-Investment von vor 5 Jahren verdient
init innovation in traffic systems Aktie [Valor: 1265285 / ISIN: DE0005759807]
21.11.2023 10:05:05

EQS-DD: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Dr. Gottfried Greschner, buy

init innovation in traffic systems
28.38 CHF
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.11.2023 / 10:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Gottfried
Last name(s): Greschner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
init innovation in traffic systems SE

b) LEI
391200ZOAI9BOLGC1D37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005759807

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
29.88 EUR 26894.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
29.88 EUR 26894.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


21.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Internet: www.initse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87419  21.11.2023 CET/CEST



KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Welche Auswirkungen wird künstliche Intelligenz auf die Gesundheitsbranche haben. Diese Frage beantwortet Dominique Jäggi, Direktorin Hirslanden, Klinik im Park unter anderem im heutigen BX Morning Call mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Zudem erfahren Sie, wie sich der Fachkräftemangel auf verschiedene Branchen auswirkt und welche spannenden Aktien es aus dem BX Musterportfolio im Bereich des Gesundheitswesens gibt. Diese Titel werden von Investment Stratege François Bloch präsentiert.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
09:23 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie bricht ein
08:52 SMI gönnt sich Verschnaufpause
08:00 KI im Gesundheitswesen heute mit Gast: Dominique Jäggi & François Bloch
07:16 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Warten auf neue Impulse
20.11.23 Börse Aktuell – DAX noch nicht bereit für die 16.000-Punkte-Marke
17.11.23 20.November 2023 bei Splint Invest: Flowers for Ceremony (2023) von Raghav Babbar - historische Rendite p.a. der letzten 2 Jahre: 54%.
16.11.23 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
06.11.23 Visa – bis die Karte glüht
